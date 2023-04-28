UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UiPath were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

