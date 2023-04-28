Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 168.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

