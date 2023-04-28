UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $63.75. 61,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $728,074 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

