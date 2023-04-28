Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unico American Stock Performance

Unico American stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Unico American has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

