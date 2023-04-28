UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 67.1% in April

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNCRY. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 366,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,023. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

UniCredit Announces Dividend

UniCredit Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

