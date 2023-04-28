Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168,659 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $225,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,806. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

