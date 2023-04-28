United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

UBAB stock remained flat at $37.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

