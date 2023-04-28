United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Yahoo Finance reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

