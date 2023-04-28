United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Yahoo Finance reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Shares of UBSI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $44.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.
UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.
