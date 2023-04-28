United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $3.47. United Insurance shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 405,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $178.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 495.74% and a negative net margin of 102.76%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

