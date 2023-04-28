United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $92,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,605. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

