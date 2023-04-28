United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

United States Steel has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,718,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.