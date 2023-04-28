United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 22,326 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

