Unitil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Unitil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Unitil has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unitil by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

