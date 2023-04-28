Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. 28,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $606.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.89%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

See Also

