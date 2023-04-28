Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

