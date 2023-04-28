Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

UVSP stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

