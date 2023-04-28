UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Down 80.8% in April

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTA Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,937. UTA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in UTA Acquisition by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UTA Acquisition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UTA Acquisition by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 369,784 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

