Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.24

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.24 and traded as high as $94.85. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 1,863 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

