Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Up 29.9% in April

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 180,921 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.86 on Friday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

