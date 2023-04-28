Vai Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $57.39 million and $88,295.60 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

