Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 628.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after buying an additional 1,513,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 632,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 96,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

