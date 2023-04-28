Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $76.79. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,786. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

