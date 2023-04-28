Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.27. 7,243,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,668,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

