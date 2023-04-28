Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,723 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,959 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,658,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 503,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,148. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.