Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,746. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

