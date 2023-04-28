Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 256,925 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $67,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,105. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.