Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

VLAT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,867,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 1,682,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 70.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 509,296 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 931,156 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

