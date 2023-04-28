Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 259.36%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.10 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.28 billion $5.13 million -6.93

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

