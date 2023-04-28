Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 13.6%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 316,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 110,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

