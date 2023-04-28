VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 7,769,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,102,242. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

