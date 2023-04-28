Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,789. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

