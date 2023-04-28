Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

