Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,774. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.