Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $397,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 1,404,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

