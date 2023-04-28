Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 452,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 251,453 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $41.85.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

