Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 86,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

