Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,467,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.