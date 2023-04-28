Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 941,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 59,549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 6,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

