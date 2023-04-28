Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 941,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
