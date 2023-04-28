Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 129,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.22. 1,959,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.