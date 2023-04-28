Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

