Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,232. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

