Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Lansing Street Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.28. 168,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,729. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

