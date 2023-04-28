Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $205.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

