Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Increased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 18.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $43,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 540,930 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
