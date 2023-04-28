Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,208. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

