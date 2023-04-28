Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 203,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,538. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

