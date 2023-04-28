Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 14.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.09. 317,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

