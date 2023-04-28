Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

Varta stock remained flat at $101.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Get Varta alerts:

About Varta

(Get Rating)

See Also

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.