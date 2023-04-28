Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,443,594,212 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

