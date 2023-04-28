Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 231.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Articles

